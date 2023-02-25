Bellator Dublin results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Amosov vs. Storley 2

Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, — who returns to action after fighting for his country of Ukraine in the war against Russia — taking on and interim title holder, Logan Storley. In the co-main event, Featherweight contenders Jeremy Kennedy and Pedro Carvalho will collide in a pivotal showdown.
BELLATOR DUBLIN QUICK RESULTS:
170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. interim champion Logan Storley
145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy
155 lbs.: Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan
145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardo Sinis
205 lbs.: Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Michael Shipman
135 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine
145 lbs.: Richie Smullen vs. Piotr Niedzielski
265 lbs.: Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov
145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson
185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo
145 lbs.: Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken
125 lbs.: Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig Mcintosh
170 lbs.: Daniele Scatizzi vs Dmytrii Hrytsenko
170 lbs.: Steven Hill vs. Joel Koudja
