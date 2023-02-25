Bellator Dublin results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Amosov vs. Storley 2

Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, — who returns to action after fighting for his country of Ukraine in the war against Russia — taking on and interim title holder, Logan Storley. In the co-main event, Featherweight contenders Jeremy Kennedy and Pedro Carvalho will collide in a pivotal showdown.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 9 a.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to CBS at 4 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR DUBLIN QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. interim champion Logan Storley

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

155 lbs.: Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardo Sinis

205 lbs.: Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Michael Shipman

135 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

145 lbs.: Richie Smullen vs. Piotr Niedzielski

265 lbs.: Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo

145 lbs.: Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

125 lbs.: Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig Mcintosh

170 lbs.: Daniele Scatizzi vs Dmytrii Hrytsenko

170 lbs.: Steven Hill vs. Joel Koudja

BELLATOR DUBLIN PLAY-BY-PLAY:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. interim champion Logan Storley

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final Result:

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

﻿Final Result:

155 lbs.: Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

﻿Final Result:

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

﻿Final Result:

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

﻿Final Result:

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.