Watch Bellator Dublin ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Amosov vs. Storley 2

Bellator Dublin is set to go down today (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov and interim title holder, Logan Storley. In the co-main event, Featherweight contenders Jeremy Kennedy and Pedro Carvalho will collide in a pivotal showdown.

While you will have to have SHOWTIME in your cable lineup to catch Bellator Dublin, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator Dublin’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 11:25 a.m. ET:

205 lbs.: Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Michael Shipman

135 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

145 lbs.: Richie Smullen vs. Piotr Niedzielski

265 lbs.: Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo

145 lbs.: Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

125 lbs.: Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig Mcintosh

170 lbs.: Daniele Scatizzi vs Dmytrii Hrytsenko

170 lbs.: Steven Hill vs. Joel Koudja

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin on SHOWTIME right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.