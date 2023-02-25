Brendan Allen filled in for a canceled main event and ended up submitting middleweight contender Andre Muniz tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) at UFC Vegas 70 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After Nikita Krylov was pulled from his main event clash with Ryan Spann a co-headliner between Allen and Muniz was bumped to the marquee. It was short-notice to say the least, but an incredible opportunity for the two streaking middleweights.

After a first round that saw both Allen and Muniz land good shots on the feet, Allen pulled out his grappling in the second and took the Brazilian fighter down. Muniz is known for his submission skills, but Allen was heavy in top position and started to wilt Muniz away. Eventually, he sunk in the rear-naked choke finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Allen, 27, has now won his last four trips to the Octagon with three submissions along the way. Not many middleweights wanted to fight Muniz, but Allen took this fight and looked better than ever. His performance will certainly lead to a middleweight ranking come next week.

For complete UFC Vegas 70 results and coverage click here.