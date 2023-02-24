The highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is just a few more days away and both sides are champing at the bit.

This was never more evident than when the two boxers came face-to-face during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference (replay HERE). It’s one of the only times Paul and Fury have been able to square off spanning multiple fight bookings over the past two years. As expected, things became a little heated during the press conference and face off.

Check it out below:

Despite neither fighter being a real championship contender in boxing Paul and Fury are expected to turn in one of the most watched matches the sport has to offer in 2023. Paul has certainly gotten better over the course of six professional fights, but nobody really knows how he’ll perform against a legitimate challenger like Fury, who has the support of big brother, Tyson Fury.

Thursday gave fight fans a final look at the Paul vs. Fury rivalry ahead of their clash this Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 live on ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Until now, we didn’t know what “Problem Child” and Fury were uttering to one another during their intense staredown, but you can follow the back-and-forth exchange in the video player at the top of the page.

“You sure you’re ready?” asked Paul.

“Couple days,” replied Fury. “You’ve got a proper fighter in front of you now. I ain’t 50. If you make it out of the second round I’ll be surprised. I can’t miss that chin.”

“I can’t miss that nose,” replied Paul. “Big nose.”

The Paul vs. Fury main card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and costs $49.99 to stream (watch it here). Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.