 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann staredown video from UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
/ new

It’s a battle of Top 10 light heavyweight contenders as No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov collides with No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann in the upcoming UFC Vegas 70 main event this Sat. night (Feb. 25, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins above.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 70 On ESPN+

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT FINISHERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023, headlined by a Light Heavyweight contenders’ bout between No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8-seeded Ryan Spann. In UFC Vegas 70’s co-main event, No. 11-ranked Middleweight contender Andre Muniz battles Brendan Allen in a clash of Contender Series signees.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

For complete UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins results click here.

Krylov (29-9) is coming off back-to-back wins over former light heavyweight title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson. “The Miner,” who returned to UFC after a two-year stint on the international circuit, is just 4-4 dating back to late 2018.

As for Spann (21-7), he’s also riding a two-fight winning streak. After submitting Ion Cutelaba with a guillotine choke back in May, “Superman” returned to obliterate Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 the following November with a thunderous first-round knockout.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 70 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 70 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Krylov vs. Spann” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania