Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann staredown video from UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins

It’s a battle of Top 10 light heavyweight contenders as No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov collides with No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann in the upcoming UFC Vegas 70 main event this Sat. night (Feb. 25, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Krylov (29-9) is coming off back-to-back wins over former light heavyweight title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson. “The Miner,” who returned to UFC after a two-year stint on the international circuit, is just 4-4 dating back to late 2018.

As for Spann (21-7), he’s also riding a two-fight winning streak. After submitting Ion Cutelaba with a guillotine choke back in May, “Superman” returned to obliterate Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 the following November with a thunderous first-round knockout.

