CANCELED! Illness strikes down bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 70

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the upcoming bantamweight bout between Hailey Cowan and Ailin Perez after Cowan was ruled medically unfit to compete as a result of an undisclosed illness.

“All Hail” never made it to the scale at the UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins.

Perez made her mark at 135 pounds and will likely be paid her “show” purse, unless Cowan is able to make a quick recovery and commit to an upcoming fight card. Their original bout was expected to take place this Sat. (Feb. 25) at APEX in Las Vegas.

“Where are you Cowan? It’s time to fight,” Perez wrote on social media. “Where are you? We have to fight. I thought I was an ‘easy fight.’ You talked a lot, it’s time to fight.”

