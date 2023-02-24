Yair Rodriguez was crowned the interim UFC featherweight champion with a win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284, but “El Pantera” is hoping to become an undisputed title holder later this year.

Earlier this month at UFC 284, Rodriguez turned in one of the best performances of his career with a submission victory over Emmett (watch HERE). Rodriguez walked away with the interim 145-pound title as current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski met Islam Makhachev in UFC 284’s main event for the undisputed lightweight title.

Rodriguez, who is willing to unify his interim belt with Volkanovski later this year, has not been contacted by UFC matchmakers regarding such a bout. Instead, Rodriguez remains in the dark as rumors swirl of a potential rematch between Volkanovski and Makhachev (which isn’t a terrible idea since their fight at UFC 284 was highly competitive).

If the rematch does in fact happen Rodriguez believes he should be crowned undisputed UFC featherweight king.

“Nothing,” said Rodriguez during a recent appearance on the MMA Hour. “I think it’s just too soon to hear something like that. But whatever, at the end of the day, if he decides not to defend the title, that would make me the undisputed champion. Why? Because I’m going to defend the belt against somebody else, and what’s going to happen? I’m going to be the undisputed champion.

“If he decides to come and fight at 145 pounds again, then whoever wins that fight will be the undisputed. So regardless of the situation, it’s one of those situations that are, like, you have to fight again. That’s why I didn’t want to take the Josh Emmett fight, because he’s a beast. You need to be really smart in this game because everybody’s tough in this game, everybody’s tough. … Now, if Alexander Volkanovski decides not to go down to 145 pounds, then I have to fight again to get the undisputed belt.”

As for a timetable for his return, Rodriguez is hoping to step back inside of the Octagon this summer. However, a recent medical suspension stemming from UFC 284 may keep “El Pantera” sidelined just a tad longer.

“I think I’ll be OK with whatever comes first,” Rodriguez said. “I have to talk to the UFC. I was trying to push for Mexico City because that would be amazing and the people, of course. But I’ll be happy with May, June, or maybe even International Fight Week in July. July would be awesome too. Whatever the UFC wants me to do, I’ll be happy to do so. I’m just here, just waiting to hear news and then move on.

“It’s just one of those things where, OK, I have the belt now. It’s amazing, don’t get me wrong. It’s beautiful, it’s an amazing feeling, people around me, everybody looks at me like a true champion. But OK, what’s coming next? I always say this: You’ve got to move on from your losses fast, but from your wins you’ve got to move on faster. Because OK, I already won, that’s it, it’s not a big deal, what’s next?”

What say you, fight fans? Who do you think Rodriguez fights next?

