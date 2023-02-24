Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 70 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 205-pound showdown between Top 10 light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Feb. 25, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a middleweight co-headliner between submission specialist Andre Muniz and fellow “Contender Series” standout Brendan Allen.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the flyweight showdown between Montana De La Rosa and Tatiana Suarez, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Krylov vs. Spann” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 70 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 70 Main Card On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Andre Muniz (186)

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes (261.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (265)

125 lbs.: Montana De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (125)

170 lbs.: Yohan Lainesse (171) vs. Mike Malott (171)

155 lbs.: Erick Gonzalez (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

UFC Vegas 70 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Gabriella Fernandes (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

130 lbs.: Charles Johnson (130) vs. Ode Osbourne (130)

155 lbs.: Nurullo Aliev (155) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan () vs. Ailin Perez (135) — CANCELED (details here)

155 lbs.: Carl Deaton (156) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

