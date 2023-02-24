Conor McGregor ‘stumbling around drunk,’ serving Proper 12 to TUF 31 contestants

Conor McGregor is back in the hot seat.

The former two-division champion is currently filming Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) and recently uploaded a new batch of photos to Instagram, which includes a pic of “Notorious” pouring out shots of his Proper Twelve whiskey. The didn't sit well with UFC fans in the comments section of his post.

“Stop drinking!”

“And again...nonstop with alcohol. Be careful champ, Chandler could destroy you.”

“What a mess.”

“Dude has aged 30 years in the past 5 years.”

In addition, retired UFC middleweight and former TUF coach Chael Sonnen is taking McGregor to task for recent videos uploaded to social media that paint “Notorious” in a not-so-flattering light, suggesting the former champ was “stumbling around drunk.”

“Drunk Conor McGregor at the TUF house, video slipped out. I’m trusting you guys saw it, he made it. He was leaving the TUF house, stumbling out drunk,” Sonnen said on YouTube. “He said something, I couldn’t make it out. Getting drunk appears to make Conor really weird. But what do you guys think about that? Does a drunk Conor McGregor stumbling around the TUF set interest you? I’ve never felt that they go hand in hand. Co-mingling sport with some kind of substance abuse, I just think is weird.”

“If you’re gonna be drunk Conor, you shouldn’t be drunk Conor in a mentor position over at the TUF house,” Sonnen added. “They don’t need to see you that way. It doesn’t matter who the guy is, if he’s coaching you, he’s not one of you. What part of that do we see as mentorship? What part do we start to judge Conor and say, ‘Okay, you’re not taking this serious.’ Leadership 101 is not, ‘I come over, put the troops in a tough situation, then hit the door and go to a good one myself.’”

McGregor is coaching a squad of bantamweight and lightweight fighters opposite current 155-pound contender Michael Chandler with the premiere scheduled for May 30 on ESPN. “Notorious” is expected to battle “Iron” atop a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) card later this year.