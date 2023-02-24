Floyd Mayweather halts press conference, has baby thrown off the premises — ‘The is not a daycare’

Undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the “sweet science” against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England.

To help get fans hyped for the event, or perhaps remind them this fight is still taking place, Mayweather and Chalmers took the dais on Thursday across the pond for a special pre-fight press conference, where they were joined by an unwelcome (and colicky) guest.

“Excuse me, whoever’s child that is, you got to take the child out, please,” Mayweather said. “Thank you. No disrespect but this is a press conference, not a daycare, so I wanna make sure we’re all on the same page.“

Mayweather was last seen knocking around YouTube personality Deji Olatunji. His upcoming London clash will mark his sixth post-retirement exhibition bout, having previously styled on the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul, among others.

As for Chalmers, his 15 minutes of fame was a direct result of MTV’s “Geordie Shore” reality show in summer 2014. The 35 year-old “Joker” is 5-2 in MMA but has not competed since losing a unanimous decision to Austin Clem at Bellator 240 roughly three years back.