UFC President Dana White thought he had a home run on his hands, pulling strings to get slap fighting legalized in Las Vegas, Nevada and putting together a company fairly quickly. From the beginning, however, the community reaction to Power Slap has never been great. It’s been criticized on grounds of safety and stupidity, and the ratings have consistently reflected as much. Outside of a strong week two performance, ratings have continually dropped.

Currently, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite serves as the lead up to Power Slap on TBS. Per SportsKeeda, that’s scheduled to change sometime next month. Instead of leading into Power Slap, AEW Dynamite will be followed by AEW All Access.

Power Slap losing its time slot amidst declining ratings cannot be considered a good sign. Though I wouldn’t consider it definite, UFC and AEW fans alike are celebrating what they view as “the end of Power Slap.”

Here’s a sample of the reactions:

i’m just happy that we won’t need to deal with stupid Power Slap commercials anymore #AEWDynamite #UFC Powerslap is canceled. WE WON! AEW: All Access will debut right after Dynamite in March. Powerslap being replaced by Aew all access show is great. WB found that fraud Dana and that terrible show didn’t bring in viewers. Could’ve been an ROH show but at long as powerslap is gone I’m fine. Doesn’t this AEW announcement mean the end of Power Slap? I’m not sure how American broadcasting schedules work lol” So Tony Khan’s big #AEW announcement is that #PowerSlap lost its tv timeslot - I don’t know about you folks but that’s good enough for me. AEW All Access is just another way of saying Power Slap got cancelled. Those guys got slapped for early CTE for nothing #AEWDynamite

To reiterate, there is no direct confirmation that Power Slap isn’t simply moving time slots or taking a break of some kind. Fans are ready to celebrate its demise, however, and the sport as a whole is generating far more controversy and negativity than anything else.

Insomnia

Abdul Razak Alhassan can always be counted on to deliver a fun scrap.

Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis is quite the bromance.

Me and curt have been in exactly 2 fist fights outside of training and its always been his fault..... https://t.co/KAlyrrE7DJ — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 23, 2023

A big angry black man rips off his gloves and runs up to me telling me I'm a POS and I punch him in self defense.. tell me curt we're you just trying to have a civil discussion?!?!



The only time he's ever gave me a black eye btw....... https://t.co/hHehTDnV4V — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 23, 2023

You know man curt is probably one of my best friends but if I had to be honest with myself I truly hate him as a person.... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 23, 2023

Lmao bro your creative memory editing is impressive I'm filming eye witness accounts next week. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 23, 2023

Nope, this is 100% real.

Surely this if fake right? pic.twitter.com/l2AapoW6KR — Aj (@AjDuxche) February 23, 2023

Joseph Benavidez is the best scrambler in MMA history. Am I highly biased? Yes. Am I correct? Also yes.

Take a couple minutes to appreciate Joseph Benavidez vs Dustin Ortiz.



For 15 fast-paced minutes, the pair displayed a ridiculous level of scrambling and ability to land takedowns. Note Joey B's neat trip to take the back, something that works three times in the fight. pic.twitter.com/qYXj3cGdJN — Steven Rae (@StevenRaeMMA) February 23, 2023

Cory Sandhagen continues to be the UFC’s best content creator.

It’s pretty rad to watch a high-level kickboxer when they’re flowing! Gaston Bolanos will make his UFC debut on April 15 against Aaron Phillips.

Jake Paul is promising domination this weekend.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Last night, we saw Patrick Smith shock the world with an upset of Andy Hug. Now, watch “The Blue-Eyed Samurai” take his revenge!

Andy Hug vs UFC veteran Patrick Smith



REVENGE pic.twitter.com/clEhjKkD3H — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 23, 2023

John Dodson’s fast hands are even nastier sans-gloves.

A nasty question mark kick brings an end to a fun scrap:

Random Land

Introducing the coati, an animal I have never previously seen.

The award for cutest critters in the Arizona borderlands goes to coatis!



A thread of proof…pic.twitter.com/ksnEZml1Kz — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) February 22, 2023

Midnight Music: Pop, 1984

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.