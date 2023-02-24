 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Bellator Dublin ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Amosov vs. Storley 2

By Adam Guillen Jr. Updated
/ new

Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, and interim champ, Logan Storley. Co-headlining the event is a Featherweight showdown between Jeremy Kennedy and Pedro Carvalho. The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Fri., Feb. 24) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 8 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov (169.4) vs. Logan Storley (169.4)
145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho (145.4) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)
155 lbs.: Peter Queally (155.4) vs. Bryce Logan (155.8)
145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh (146) vs. Janay Harding (145.1)
145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (146.4) vs. Leonardo Sinis (148.8)*
205 lbs.: Karl Moore (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (205.6)
185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (185.2) vs. Michael Shipman (184.8)
135 lbs.: Brian Moore (135.8) vs. Luca Iovine (134.6)
145 lbs.: Richie Smullen (144.8) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (145.1)
265 lbs.: Gokhan Saricam (247.4) vs. Oleg Popov (248.2)
145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Rafael Hudson (145.2)
185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Andy Manzolo (185)
145 lbs.: Darragh Kelly (145.2) vs. Dorval Jordan (145.2)
145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj (145.8) vs. Liam McCracken (145.8)
125 lbs.: Elina Kallionidou (124.8) vs. Jena Bishop (125.2)
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana (145.6) vs. Craig Mcintosh (145.8)
170 lbs.: Daniele Scatizzi (164.2) Dmytrii Hrytsenko (164.2)
170 lbs.: Steven Hill (170) vs. Joel Koudja (171)
*Sinis missed weight, fight will take place at 147.5 pounds

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin on SHOWTIME right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania