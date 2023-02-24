Live: Bellator Dublin ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Amosov vs. Storley 2

Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, and interim champ, Logan Storley. Co-headlining the event is a Featherweight showdown between Jeremy Kennedy and Pedro Carvalho. The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Fri., Feb. 24) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 8 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov (169.4) vs. Logan Storley (169.4)

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho (145.4) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

155 lbs.: Peter Queally (155.4) vs. Bryce Logan (155.8)

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh (146) vs. Janay Harding (145.1)

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (146.4) vs. Leonardo Sinis (148.8)*

205 lbs.: Karl Moore (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (205.6)

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (185.2) vs. Michael Shipman (184.8)

135 lbs.: Brian Moore (135.8) vs. Luca Iovine (134.6)

145 lbs.: Richie Smullen (144.8) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (145.1)

265 lbs.: Gokhan Saricam (247.4) vs. Oleg Popov (248.2)

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Rafael Hudson (145.2)

185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Andy Manzolo (185)

145 lbs.: Darragh Kelly (145.2) vs. Dorval Jordan (145.2)

145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj (145.8) vs. Liam McCracken (145.8)

125 lbs.: Elina Kallionidou (124.8) vs. Jena Bishop (125.2)

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana (145.6) vs. Craig Mcintosh (145.8)

170 lbs.: Daniele Scatizzi (164.2) Dmytrii Hrytsenko (164.2)

170 lbs.: Steven Hill (170) vs. Joel Koudja (171)

*Sinis missed weight, fight will take place at 147.5 pounds

