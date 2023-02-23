Jon Jones: Francis Ngannou should be criticized for not making fight happen — ‘He didn’t believe in himself’

Jon Jones on Francis Ngannou: “He had the opportunity to face me but he opted out…he didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t able to gamble on himself.” : @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/SZEL2TBPeY

Jon Jones feels Francis Ngannou dropped the ball by not making their fight happen.

UFC 285 is right around the corner on March 4, 2023, and hosts the return of “Bones” Jones as he makes his Heavyweight debut opposite France’s Ciryl Gane for the vacant title. Originally, the expectation was for the former two-time Light Heavyweight kingpin to challenge the now-former Heavyweight titlist, Ngannou. That was before Ngannou’s contract negotiations with the promotion fizzled and led to his departure from the organization.

If Jones beats Gane, he’ll go down in mixed martial arts (MMA) history as one of the few to ever hold titles in two different divisions. Jones’ former rival, Daniel Cormier, managed to make that achievement a reality in Jones’ absence, resulting in criticism as Light Heavyweight champion because he never defeated Jones. Cormier recently expressed how Jones may end up suffering the same fate after a potential win.

“I don’t think I deserve any criticism,” Jones told RMC Sport. “I’m here. Francis had the opportunity to face me and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou.

“If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in Heavyweight history,” he concluded. “He had the opportunity to be a guy that dethroned me and he didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself.”

Ngannou is targeting a return to action in 2023 most likely as a boxer before getting back in the cage. Despite how things ended between UFC and “The Predator,” Jones still feels the two could collide down the road.

Related Jake Paul Reveals PFL Negotiations With Ngannou

Before any idea of Jones versus Ngannou can even be considered, Jones needs to get through Gane next weekend and he has full confidence he’ll do so in an emphatic fashion.

“I do believe that I’ll finish the fight, yes,” Jones said. “Gane’s best way of lasting five rounds with me is to try to keep the fight on the feet. I don’t believe he’ll be able to do that. Outside of that, I don’t think he’s better than me at anything.

“I feel like I have great boxing right now. Better than it used to be,” he continued. “I have great kickboxing, great defense, great wrestling, and jiu-jitsu. I feel like I’m just a better martial artist than him. I take this sport very serious and I think that will show when we’re in front of each other.”