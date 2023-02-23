Chris Curtis ‘salty as f—k’ after ‘child’ Raul Rosas Jr. gets UFC 287 main card spot over him

Chris Curtis does not agree with the UFC 287 bout order.

UFC heads to Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023, and will continue a should-be stretch of big-time pay-per-view (PPV) events for the promotion. Unfortunately for the “Action Man,” Curtis, he’s been relegated to the last prelim bout directly behind UFC upstart, the 18-year-old, Raul Rosas Jr.

Curtis is none too pleased with the decision by the promotion and he took to Twitter today (Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023) to vent his frustrations.

“Not gonna lie, that bout order is completely f—ked,” Curtis tweeted. “One of the best cards of the year and I get bounced from the main card for a child? I fought on short notice. Have take on whoever and gone 4-1 to get ranked and I get bounced for a kid with one fight? Yeah I’m salty as f—k.”

Standing in Curtis’ way on the night will be a longtime promotional veteran and The Ultimate Fighter 17 (TUF) winner, Kelvin Gastelum. A win for Curtis would get him back on a winning streak and certainly help his chances of getting a main card spot in the next go-around.

As for Mexico’s Rosas (7-0), the Contender Series alum made his successful UFC debut in Dec. 2022 at UFC 282, defeating Jay Perrin via a first-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights).

The full 14-fight line up can be seen here.