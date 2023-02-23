Erin Blanchfield responds to Jessica Andrade's breast slip claims: ‘She didn’t say anything during the fight’

Erin Blanchfield is living it up after the biggest win of her career this past weekend (Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69.

Originally scheduled to face Taila Santos in the last UFC event’s headliner, Blanchfield instead was tasked with the former Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, after a short-notice change-up. Regardless of the high-caliber switch, Blanchfield still went out and performed to the absolute best of her abilities, submitting “Bate Estaca” in round two with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).

Andrade has since come out to reveal she suffered a distracting wardrobe malfunction during the final sequence of the bout, leading to one of her breasts coming out of her UFC Venum top. After hearing the claims, “Cold Blooded” isn’t really sure what to make of them.

“She didn’t say anything during the fight and I didn’t really notice anything,” Blanchfield told LowKick MMA. “Maybe something kind of like slipped ... I don’t really know. If she wanted to do something about it, she would have had to say something during the fight. So, it kind of just happened, you know?”

The win continued the 23-year-old Blanchfield’s impressive streak of eight in a row (five in UFC) with the most recent three ending via submission. Andrade was undeniably the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt’s biggest win to date and despite the aftermath of the bout, Blanchfield (11-1) doesn’t feel the comments are taking away from her performance.

“I know sometimes when people lose like that they have to try to find every little reason of maybe why,” Blanchfield said. “Let’s say worst case scenario the takedown was from that, her giving up her back completely and letting me just choke her without defending has nothing to do with what had happened maybe a minute before. So, I don’t really think it takes away from me.”

