Conor McGregor believes he’s ‘too slicey’ for ‘athlete type of guy’ Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor feels he’ll be too sharp for his next opponent, Michael Chandler.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has begun production for its 31st season. Coaching opposite each other will be Ireland’s McGregor and America’s Chandler before the two collide in the Octagon at some point after the season ends in the 2023 summertime.

Both men will be seeking rebound victories in their match up after losses to Dustin Poirier, respectively. For McGregor, it will be his first time back in action since July 2021 when breaking his leg at the end of his Poirier trilogy (watch highlights).

“I like Michael. I have no issues with him at all, he’s a good fighter,” McGregor told The Mac Life. “Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, he’s got some skills overall. As far as the small finer details, I just don’t think — I’m not sure.

“I’m interested to see,” he concluded. “ I’m happy where I’m at. It’ll be an interesting one to go against him before I go against him. Similar [to Chad Mendes], for sure. I think I’m just gonna slice through ‘em. I’m a little too slicey for him than anyone else he’s fought. A little too snappy and whippy.”

Chandler’s emergence in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been all action with his five fights leaving memorable marks on each occasion. Unfortunately for the former three-time Bellator Lightweight titleholder, Chandler is 2-3 thus far, hoping to get back to a .500 winning percentage by giving “The Notorious” his third consecutive loss.