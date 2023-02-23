Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury nearly come to blows after double-or-nothing press conference bet

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were both in attendance for a special fight week press conference on Thursday, just a few days ahead of their cruiserweight boxing match atop the “The Truth” pay-per-view (PPV) card on ESPN+ and FITE+ this Sunday (Feb. 26, 2023) from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the usual (and unusual) press conference activities, like official staredowns and Diarrhea Champion belts, Paul and Fury introduced a last-minute double-or-nothing bet that put each fighter’s purse on the line. The interaction almost ended with fisticuffs but fortunately, cooler heads managed to prevail.

Here’s the exchange, helpfully transcribed by MMA Fighting:

“I think we make a deal then since you’re so confident,” Paul said. “I think we make a deal. If you win, I’ll pay you double what I’m paying you already. But if I win, I take everything that I’m paying you. Deal or no deal since you’re so confident. Deal or not deal? I want to shake on it.” “You’re dealt – you’ve got a deal,” John Fury shouted. “All or nothing. You’ve got it. Just to confirm, can we have this in writing, please, as well? Because you know what? Thank you Jake, you’re making our night and stay even better.” “You heard that ladies and gentlemen, it’s a deal,” Paul continued. “My lawyers actually already have the contract ready. You know what’s funny, Tommy, is that your dad agreed to the deal before you. Your dad is more confident than you.” “If Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury, Tommy Fury don’t deserve paying,” John Fury added.

Paul may need the extra money to pay for his potentially broken jaw.

Paul and Fury have been linked multiple times in the past but “TNT” would “fumble the bag” and contribute to a pair of late cancellations. “The Problem Child” is 6-0 with four knockouts and recently turned away former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Fury improved to 8-0 with four knockouts by defeating Daniel Bocianski last April.

Paul is currently a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.