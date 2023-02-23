 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WBC creates championship title for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, outraged fans label it ‘Diarrhea Belt’

By Jesse Holland
/ new

WBC recently created a special championship belt for the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match, which airs on ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sunday (Feb. 26, 2023) from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The victor will be recognized as “Diriyah Champion” which boxing fans — following the old playground homophone rule — have now labeled “Diarrhea Champion.”

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Fury’ On PPV

THE TRUTH!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding combat sports career when he takes on his first-ever professional boxer, Tommy “TNT” Fury, inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Fury,” which will also feature WBC Cruiserweight kingpin, Ilunga Makabu, battling former WBC and WBA champion, Badou Jack, in the co-main event, special start time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $49.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

I guess it’s a step up from the MVP belt.

“The World Boxing Council has created the Diriyah Strap to recognize the importance of ‘The Truth’ to the boxing scene as this event continues supporting the growth of our sport by bringing new viewership,” WBC wrote on social media. “Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and Tommy Fury, from the Fury boxing dynasty, represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers.”

Not surprisingly, bitter boxing fans are torching WBC on social media.

“A slap in the face to any real professional fighter that’s busted his ass just to pay bills usually while holding down a full time job,” one fan wrote on the WBC Instagram page. “I can go to any local gym and find guys all day that would be competitive with these two.”

“All boxers have a dedication and respect for the sport a lot more than Jake Paul,” another added. “Most do it all their lives fighting for nothing in small halls while working 9-5 jobs selling their own tickets and trying to build a name by fighting in the ring, so should they all get a belt?”

The Paul vs. Fury main card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and costs $49.99 to stream (watch it here).

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania