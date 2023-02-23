Paul vs. Fury odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

The long-brewing grudge match between social media influencer Jake Paul and reality television star Tommy Fury finally arrives this Sunday (Feb. 26, 2023) atop “The Truth” pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event on ESPN+ and FITE+ from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and our friends at DraftKings once again proved up to the task of giving a major combat sports event the gambling smorgasbord it deserves.
Scroll on down and don’t let the choice paralysis bite. After all, Paul and Fury are making a little side bet, why not you?
Paul vs. Fury odds to win
Paul: -180
Fury: +140
Total rounds
Over 6.5: -150
Under 6.5: +115
To go the distance
Yes: -120
No: -110
Fight outcome
Paul decision or technical decision: +180
Paul KO/TKO/DQ: +220
Draw: +1100
Fury decision or technical decision: +500
Fury KO/TKO/DQ: +280
Round betting
Paul to win in round 1: +2200
Paul to win in round 2: +2000
Paul to win in round 3: +1600
Paul to win in round 4: +1400
Paul to win in round 5: +1400
Paul to win in round 6: +1600
Paul to win in round 7: +2000
Paul to win in round 8: +2200
Fury to win in round 1: +2800
Fury to win in round 2: +2500
Fury to win in round 3: +2000
Fury to win in round 4: +1800
Fury to win in round 5: +1800
Fury to win in round 6: +2000
Fury to win in round 7: +2500
Fury to win in round 8: +2800
Fury decision or technical decision: +550
Round Group Betting
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2: +1200
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4: +800
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6: +800
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8: +1200
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 1-2: +1000
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 3-4: +900
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 5-6: +1100
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 7-8: +1800
When Will The Fight End
To Go the Distance: −110
Round 4: +800
Round 5: +850
Round 3: +850
Round 6: +1000
Round 2: +1000
Round 7: +1200
Round 1: +1200
Round 8: +1800
Either Fighter Alternate Group Betting
Fight to be Won in Rounds 3-4: +400
Fight to be Won in Rounds 5-6: +450
Fight to be Won in Rounds 1-2: +550
Fight to be Won in Rounds 7-8: +750
Moneyline / Total Knockdowns
Jake Paul to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns: +340
Jake Paul to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns: +120
Tommy Fury to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns: +550
Tommy Fury to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns: +220
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
Yes: +275
No: −400
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
Yes: −310
No: +220
Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down
Yes: −105
No: −130
To Be Knocked Down and Win
Jake Paul: +550
Tommy Fury: +650
Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down
Yes: −110
No: −125
Total Knockdowns
Over 1.5: +175
Under 1.5: −245
Knockdown Round Betting
Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1: +1400:
Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3: +380
Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down in Round 1: +1400
Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3: +380
Thoughts: I don’t think a moneyline bet on Paul would go awry. I’m not convinced Fury has much of a technical advantage outside of boasting the better jab, so there’s not a whole lot he can do to overcome Paul’s size, strength, and punching power.
I’d also argue that Paul’s fight with Silva was tougher than any of Fury’s to date and showcased an ability to fight through adversity that “TNT” has yet to demonstrate.
Said punching power makes betting on specific rounds or over/unders too risky for my taste. If I did want to take a swing at one of the prop bets, I’d probably choose Paul not to be knocked down at -130. Fury’s straight right looks like the only punch in his arsenal with some venom to it and it’s still failed to put away his last three opponents.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event on Sunday, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, with Paul and Fury likely to make the walk closer to 5 p.m. ET.
For more on “Paul vs. Fury” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
