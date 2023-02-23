 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paul vs. Fury odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Boxing in London - Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

The long-brewing grudge match between social media influencer Jake Paul and reality television star Tommy Fury finally arrives this Sunday (Feb. 26, 2023) atop “The Truth” pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event on ESPN+ and FITE+ from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and our friends at DraftKings once again proved up to the task of giving a major combat sports event the gambling smorgasbord it deserves.

Scroll on down and don’t let the choice paralysis bite. After all, Paul and Fury are making a little side bet, why not you?

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Fury’ On PPV

THE TRUTH!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding combat sports career when he takes on his first-ever professional boxer, Tommy “TNT” Fury, inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Fury,” which will also feature WBC Cruiserweight kingpin, Ilunga Makabu, battling former WBC and WBA champion, Badou Jack, in the co-main event, special start time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $49.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Paul vs. Fury odds to win

Paul: -180
Fury: +140

Total rounds

Over 6.5: -150
Under 6.5: +115

To go the distance

Yes: -120
No: -110

Fight outcome

Paul decision or technical decision: +180
Paul KO/TKO/DQ: +220
Draw: +1100
Fury decision or technical decision: +500
Fury KO/TKO/DQ: +280

Round betting

Paul to win in round 1: +2200
Paul to win in round 2: +2000
Paul to win in round 3: +1600
Paul to win in round 4: +1400
Paul to win in round 5: +1400
Paul to win in round 6: +1600
Paul to win in round 7: +2000
Paul to win in round 8: +2200
Paul decision or technical decision: +180
Draw: +1100
Fury to win in round 1: +2800
Fury to win in round 2: +2500
Fury to win in round 3: +2000
Fury to win in round 4: +1800
Fury to win in round 5: +1800
Fury to win in round 6: +2000
Fury to win in round 7: +2500
Fury to win in round 8: +2800
Fury decision or technical decision: +550

Round Group Betting

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2: +1200
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4: +800
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6: +800
Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8: +1200
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 1-2: +1000
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 3-4: +900
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 5-6: +1100
Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 7-8: +1800

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance: −110
Round 4: +800
Round 5: +850
Round 3: +850
Round 6: +1000
Round 2: +1000
Round 7: +1200
Round 1: +1200
Round 8: +1800

Either Fighter Alternate Group Betting

Fight to be Won in Rounds 3-4: +400
Fight to be Won in Rounds 5-6: +450
Fight to be Won in Rounds 1-2: +550
Fight to be Won in Rounds 7-8: +750

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Jake Paul to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns: +340
Jake Paul to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns: +120
Tommy Fury to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns: +550
Tommy Fury to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns: +220

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes: +275
No: −400

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes: −310
No: +220

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down

Yes: −105
No: −130

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Jake Paul: +550
Tommy Fury: +650

Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down

Yes: −110
No: −125

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5: +175
Under 1.5: −245

Knockdown Round Betting

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1: +1400:
Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3: +380
Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down in Round 1: +1400
Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3: +380

Thoughts: I don’t think a moneyline bet on Paul would go awry. I’m not convinced Fury has much of a technical advantage outside of boasting the better jab, so there’s not a whole lot he can do to overcome Paul’s size, strength, and punching power.

I’d also argue that Paul’s fight with Silva was tougher than any of Fury’s to date and showcased an ability to fight through adversity that “TNT” has yet to demonstrate.

Said punching power makes betting on specific rounds or over/unders too risky for my taste. If I did want to take a swing at one of the prop bets, I’d probably choose Paul not to be knocked down at -130. Fury’s straight right looks like the only punch in his arsenal with some venom to it and it’s still failed to put away his last three opponents.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event on Sunday, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, with Paul and Fury likely to make the walk closer to 5 p.m. ET.

For more on “Paul vs. Fury” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania