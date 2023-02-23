Paul vs. Fury odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

The long-brewing grudge match between social media influencer Jake Paul and reality television star Tommy Fury finally arrives this Sunday (Feb. 26, 2023) atop “The Truth” pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event on ESPN+ and FITE+ from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and our friends at DraftKings once again proved up to the task of giving a major combat sports event the gambling smorgasbord it deserves.

Scroll on down and don’t let the choice paralysis bite. After all, Paul and Fury are making a little side bet, why not you?

Paul vs. Fury odds to win

Paul: -180

Fury: +140

Total rounds

Over 6.5: -150

Under 6.5: +115

To go the distance

Yes: -120

No: -110

Fight outcome

Paul decision or technical decision: +180

Paul KO/TKO/DQ: +220

Draw: +1100

Fury decision or technical decision: +500

Fury KO/TKO/DQ: +280

Round betting

Paul to win in round 1: +2200

Paul to win in round 2: +2000

Paul to win in round 3: +1600

Paul to win in round 4: +1400

Paul to win in round 5: +1400

Paul to win in round 6: +1600

Paul to win in round 7: +2000

Paul to win in round 8: +2200

Paul decision or technical decision: +180

Draw: +1100

Fury to win in round 1: +2800

Fury to win in round 2: +2500

Fury to win in round 3: +2000

Fury to win in round 4: +1800

Fury to win in round 5: +1800

Fury to win in round 6: +2000

Fury to win in round 7: +2500

Fury to win in round 8: +2800

Fury decision or technical decision: +550

Round Group Betting

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2: +1200

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4: +800

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6: +800

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8: +1200

Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 1-2: +1000

Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 3-4: +900

Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 5-6: +1100

Tommy Fury To Win In Rounds 7-8: +1800

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance: −110

Round 4: +800

Round 5: +850

Round 3: +850

Round 6: +1000

Round 2: +1000

Round 7: +1200

Round 1: +1200

Round 8: +1800

Either Fighter Alternate Group Betting

Fight to be Won in Rounds 3-4: +400

Fight to be Won in Rounds 5-6: +450

Fight to be Won in Rounds 1-2: +550

Fight to be Won in Rounds 7-8: +750

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Jake Paul to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns: +340

Jake Paul to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns: +120

Tommy Fury to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns: +550

Tommy Fury to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns: +220

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes: +275

No: −400

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes: −310

No: +220

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down

Yes: −105

No: −130

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Jake Paul: +550

Tommy Fury: +650

Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down

Yes: −110

No: −125

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5: +175

Under 1.5: −245

Knockdown Round Betting

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1: +1400:

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3: +380

Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down in Round 1: +1400

Tommy Fury to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3: +380

Thoughts: I don’t think a moneyline bet on Paul would go awry. I’m not convinced Fury has much of a technical advantage outside of boasting the better jab, so there’s not a whole lot he can do to overcome Paul’s size, strength, and punching power.

I’d also argue that Paul’s fight with Silva was tougher than any of Fury’s to date and showcased an ability to fight through adversity that “TNT” has yet to demonstrate.

Said punching power makes betting on specific rounds or over/unders too risky for my taste. If I did want to take a swing at one of the prop bets, I’d probably choose Paul not to be knocked down at -130. Fury’s straight right looks like the only punch in his arsenal with some venom to it and it’s still failed to put away his last three opponents.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event on Sunday, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, with Paul and Fury likely to make the walk closer to 5 p.m. ET.

For more on “Paul vs. Fury” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.