Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury staredown video from fight week boxing press conference

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury came face-to-face at the conclusion of their fight week press conference on Thurs., just a few days ahead of their cruiserweight boxing match atop the ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The event will also feature the co-headlining collision between WBC cruiserweight kingpin Ilunga Makabu and former WBC and WBA champion Badou Jack.

Watch Paul stare down Fury in the embedded video above.

Paul insists Fury will not be a tougher fight than former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who fell to “The Problem Child” last fall in Phoenix. In fact, “TNT” may not even be as tough as former Paul victim and ex-UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley.

“No. F*** no. That’s an insult to Anderson,” Paul told The MMA Hour. “[He’s] not tougher than Anderson, not tougher than Tyron. I think he’s faster than both of them, I think he throws more punches than both of them, but not tougher. Definitely not tougher.”

“This is a ‘must knock out’ fight for me personally, because I know I can do it,” Paul continued. “I would just be letting myself down. I’m going to win the fight, but if I don’t knock him out, I’ll definitely be pissed.”

The Paul vs. Fury main card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and costs $49.99 to stream (watch it here).