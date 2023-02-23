 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury staredown video from fight week boxing press conference

By Jesse Holland
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury came face-to-face at the conclusion of their fight week press conference on Thurs., just a few days ahead of their cruiserweight boxing match atop the ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The event will also feature the co-headlining collision between WBC cruiserweight kingpin Ilunga Makabu and former WBC and WBA champion Badou Jack.

Watch Paul stare down Fury in the embedded video above.

THE TRUTH!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding combat sports career when he takes on his first-ever professional boxer, Tommy “TNT” Fury, inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Fury,” which will also feature WBC Cruiserweight kingpin, Ilunga Makabu, battling former WBC and WBA champion, Badou Jack, in the co-main event, special start time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $49.99.

Paul insists Fury will not be a tougher fight than former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who fell to “The Problem Child” last fall in Phoenix. In fact, “TNT” may not even be as tough as former Paul victim and ex-UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley.

“No. F*** no. That’s an insult to Anderson,” Paul told The MMA Hour. [He’s] not tougher than Anderson, not tougher than Tyron. I think he’s faster than both of them, I think he throws more punches than both of them, but not tougher. Definitely not tougher.”

“This is a ‘must knock out’ fight for me personally, because I know I can do it,” Paul continued. “I would just be letting myself down. I’m going to win the fight, but if I don’t knock him out, I’ll definitely be pissed.”

