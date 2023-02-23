Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference video, LIVE fight week media stream

LIVE: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference video. Watch “The Problem Child” and “TNT” trade barbs in front of their ESPN+ and FITE+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, at today’s media gathering. Also expected on the dais are WBC cruiserweight kingpin Ilunga Makabu and former WBC and WBA champion Badou Jack, who handle co-headlining duties. The LIVE press conference video stream gets underway promptly at 11:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Hopefully Fury shows up this time.

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career,” Paul said on Instagram. “This is it. You’re gonna be retired from boxing after this. You’re gonna be disowned by your family. You’re gonna go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you, mano a mano. Your brother’s not in the ring anymore with you. Your dad’s not in the ring with you anymore. Molly’s not in the ring with you anymore. Bambi isn’t in the ring with you anymore, so all that little cute motivation about having a child and fighting for her, all that sh*t goes out the window when I’m coming to take your f*cking head off. Decapitate you. I’m a mean, angry person deep down. I’m gonna take out all of it on your f*cking face. There’s nothing you can do to f*cking beat me.”

Here is the current Paul vs. Fury fight card and PPV lineup:

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul (6-0) vs. Tommy Fury (8-0)

Cruiserweight: WBC Champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2) vs. Badou Jack (27-3-3)

Welterweight: Ziyad Almaayouf (12-5) vs. Ronald Martinez (10-0)

Cruiserweight: Muhsin Cason (10-0) vs. Taryel Jafarov (12-5)

Super lightweight: Bader Samreen (7-0) vs. Viorel Simion (22-9)

The main card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and costs $49.99 to stream (watch it here).