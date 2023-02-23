Jake Paul fights Tommy Fury on Sunday, February 26th from Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, and the YouTuber turned boxer is fully focused on the task in front of him. That being said, he’s still interested in fighting Nate Diaz later this year ... in both boxing and MMA.

“I think they’re ready. They’re ready. I’m getting through Sunday and we’re going to line that one up, ASAP,” Paul said when asked about a Diaz match-up on The MMA Hour.

“I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want,” he continued. “There’s been a lot of talk back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business.”

When asked what kind of timeframe he saw for a Nate Diaz fight, he said “I guess probably like mid-year. Maybe summer, sometime in summer.”

And Paul re-iterated what he’d said in the past: he was willing to fight Nate Diaz in the cage if Diaz will box him in a ring.

“I want to do the one fight boxing, one fight MMA, but I’m not sure if Nate’s team is, like, fully aligned on that yet,” Paul said. “Or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that. I think they thought I was just doing it for hype, but I’m dead a—.”

Jake Paul says he wants to fight Nate Diaz this summer #TheMMAHour



"There’s been a lot of talk back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business."



▶️ https://t.co/01oIBla6DT pic.twitter.com/zItDo3eCq0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 22, 2023

At the start of 2023, Jake Paul announced a partnership with the Professional Fight League to promote a Super Fight league. Fighters competing in this division will earn at least 50% of pay-per-view proceeds. It’s expected that Paul will make his MMA debut under this system sometime in the latter end of the year.

An MMA fight against Nate Diaz would certainly be something to witness.