Alleged McGregor yacht assault lawsuit dropped

A lawsuit filed by a woman who claims Conor McGregor assaulted her on his yacht in Ibiza, forcing her to jump off the ship into the sea, has been dropped.

The alleged incident occurred over McGregor’s birthday weekend in June 2022, with details coming out in late January. After MMA Mania covered the story, his representatives at Kessler PR Group reached out to say “Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

According to the woman, she was a casual acquaintance of McGregor’s from their childhood in the same Irish neighborhood. After meeting with the Irish sports star at one of his birthday events, he invited her back to a private party on his yacht. But things allegedly got violent as the sun rose the morning after.

An initial article from local Spanish news outlet Ultima Hora claims McGregor insulted the woman’s appearance and then struck her twice, causing her to fall to the ground. After McGregor reportedly threatened to drown her, the woman jumped off his yacht anchored off of Formentera and had to be rescued by another nearby boat.

Since filing a formal statement with police in Ireland, the woman has been the victim of two further crimes: Gardai are investigating an arson attempt on her car on January 19th. And a brick was thrown through her window on the 15th of February. Gardai are investigating both incidents.

On February 20th, the woman’s lawyer filed papers terminating a lawsuit against McGregor. No comment was given past a confirmation to Sunday World that “a notice of discontinuance had been filed and that he would be looking for the matter to be struck out.”

McGregor is currently in Las Vegas filming the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. If all goes according to plan, he will return sometime in Fall 2023 to face opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler. It will be his first bout since suffering a bad leg break during a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.