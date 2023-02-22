Gilbert Burns hoping Michael Chandler ‘knocks Conor McGregor out very bad’

2023 is shaping up to be a year loaded with big-time fights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Amongst the several returning notable names set to compete this year is the biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) star of all time, Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” has recently begun filming the upcoming season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) as a coach opposite Michael Chandler.

Also set to return in 2023 is two-time Welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal, as he’s welcomed back to action by Gilbert Burns. The KillCliff FC teammates, Burns and Chandler, are both looking to play spoilers in their match ups with their superstar counterparts.

“I think it’s a tough fight for Michael, I don’t think it’s an easy fight, but I hope Michael knocks him out very bad,” Burns told Submission Radio. “I never hope that for anyone, but I hope Michael gets a good win. I don’t want to wish nothing bad for Conor, it is what it is. The guy’s a two-time champion, helped to change the sport. Didn’t make the right choice sometimes, but I just hope Michael wins and I’m going to do everything in my power to help Michael to get prepared and I hope Michael gets a finish.”

McGregor and Chandler don’t have a date for their eventual showdown set as of yet. Burns and Masvidal, however, will collide in a double-home game in Miami, Florida at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023.

Masvidal looks to snap a three-fight losing skid while Burns intends on getting back on a winning streak and building off his recent first-round arm-triangle choke of Neil Magny at UFC 283 (watch highlights).

“I don’t think it’s gonna be easy,” Burns said. “I think it’s gonna be bloody and I think we’re gonna get to a point that we’re gonna bang and go to war and I see a finish. Maybe second, maybe late third round, but I’m looking forward to a finish.

“Whatever it takes,” he concluded. “It could be in jiu-jitsu, it could be a submission, could be a knockout, whatever it is, I’m looking forward to finishing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.”