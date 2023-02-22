Tatiana Suarez wants to win and defend strawweight title ‘as many times as I can’ after UFC Vegas 70

Tatiana Suarez is finally back.

This weekend (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) at UFC Vegas 70, Suarez steps foot in the Octagon for the first time since June 2019. Last defeating Nina Nunes via unanimous decision in a Strawweight affair, Suarez has since been sidelined by neck and knee injuries that are now fully healed.

The Ultimate Fighter 23 (TUF) winner is welcomed back by a fellow TUF alum, Montana De La Rosa from season 26, in a Flyweight contest. Afterward, the wrestling standout, Suarez, will return to her home of 115 pounds and chase gold there before any thoughts of the Flyweight crown.

“I think I’m going to be a champion,” Suarez said at UFC Vegas 70 media day. “I can’t wait to get the belt and then defend it as many times as I can.

“A lot of people like to focus on the whole double champ and whatever, but I think it’s really cool when you have a champion that’s so dominant in their division, and they defend multiple times,” she concluded. “I want to defend my belt multiple times before I go up to flyweight and do all that stuff.”

Suarez, 32, has been flawless in her eight-fight career thus far. Her last five victories came inside the Octagon with the most notable coming against upcoming Flyweight title challenger, Alexa Grasso, and former two-time Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza.

