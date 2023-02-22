 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 288 odds: Beneil Dariush opens as early betting favorite over former champion Charles Oliveira

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 262: Ferguson v Dariush Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Top-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush will collide with former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira as part of the upcoming UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., May 6, 2023, though a city and venue have yet to be revealed.

Oddsmakers have Dariush as the early -140 (5/7) betting favorite over Oliveira, according to BetOnline.ag, while “Do Bronx” clocks in as the +120 (6/5) underdog. As with most opening lines, you can expect these numbers to fluctuate — in both directions — as we inch closer to fight night.

Dariush, 33, improved to 22-4-1 by outlasting Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280, his eighth straight victory and a performance dominant enough to solidify his spot at No. 4 in the official lightweight rankings. Still not good enough for Dustin Poirier, but that’s an entirely different story.

Oliveira, 33, fell to 33-9 (1 NC) after getting submitted by Islam Makhachev, also at 280, coughing up his lightweight strap in the process. The Abu Dhabi defeat snapped an 11-fight win streak for “Do Bronx,” who may be able to build a case for a Makhachev rematch with a victory over Dariush.

UFC 288 is expected to be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between current 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and former division titleholder Henry Cejudo. Elsewhere on the card, battle-tested strawweight sluggers Marina Rodriguez and Virna Jandiroba collide at 135 pounds.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania