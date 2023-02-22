Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes booked for UFC main event in April

Time to separate contender from pretender.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send No. 3-ranked heavyweight hurter Sergei Pavlovich into battle opposite No. 4-ranked division standout Curtis Blaydes atop the upcoming “Fight Night” event on April 22, though a city and venue have yet to be revealed.

That’s according to ESPN.

Pavlovich (17-1) fell to Alistair Overeem in his Octagon debut back in late 2018 but has since put together a torrid five-fight winning streak, with all five wins coming by way of first-round knockout.

Blaydes (17-3) is two years older than Pavlovich at 32 and coming off three straight wins, including last summer’s technical knockout victory over Tom Aspinall after the Brit blew out his knee 15 seconds into the contest.

Expect the winner of this fight to be paying attention to what happens on April 22.

No other bouts have been announced for the April 22 fight card but you can expect that to change sooner, rather than later.