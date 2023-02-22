Tommy Fury destroys punch machine with a single jab ... should Jake Paul fans be worried?

Tommy Fury wants to prove he’s more than just the boy who fumbled.

The means to that end is a knockout victory over YouTube sensation Jake Paul when they collide atop the ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event this Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26, 2023) from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury was showing off his punching power during a recent visit to “Shopping for Sneakers” and I found it strange that a sneaker store would have a punch machine. It would be like a glove store having a treadmill but sure, let’s go with it.

Here’s a condensed clip:

Still no match for skinny, scarf-wearing hippies.

“When I’m done, this guy will never box ever again,” Fury told Sky Sports. “I’ve never been a man to speak about sparring sessions, but I can quietly confirm that sparring has been brutal. I’m dealing with people in the gym on a regular basis that would knock Jake Paul into next week.”

Paul is currently a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Related Violent Fury Hospitalizes Sparring Partner

For the rest of the Paul vs. Fury fight card and PPV lineup click here. To order their boxing PPV event on Sunday click here or here.