It looks like The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler might feature a visit from Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

The goings on during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter are usually a closely-held secret, but the double champ does what he wants! Conor McGregor recently updated his Instagram to reveal a visit to the TUF gym from “Wonderboy” during filming.

And boy, does the photo ever put McGregor’s new size into perspective. Take a look:

Stephen Thompson fights at 170 pounds, yet he’s still dwarfed by the beefy McGregor in these new photos. Don’t mind all those gnarly red spots on Conor’s shoulders. Those are a result of cupping therapy, which supposedly helps with inflammation and blood flow.

Thompson and McGregor are both fighters under Paradigm Management, and their friendship goes way back to when “The Notorious” was a featherweight. Check out the size difference back then:

McGregor exploded in size after removing himself from the USADA drug testing program to heal a badly broken leg. At the same time, he started talking about becoming the first triple champ in UFC history by claiming the welterweight title.

It’s still unclear what weight class Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will go down at. Multiple sources have said the fight is expected to take place at 170 pounds, while UFC president Dana White has said it will be a lightweight tilt. Looking at these new pictures, we’re still putting our money on it being at welterweight.

No date has been set for the coaches’ fight between McGregor and Chandler. Rumors have it set for September, but Conor will have to be back in the USADA testing pool by March for that to happen. As of the last USADA database update, the Irish Sports star hasn’t been tested in 2023.

Conor is still finding time to have fun while filming in Las Vegas. Another Instagram video showed a toasty looking McGregor mugging for the camera.

“Click clack, the Mac’s back on the attack!” McGregor declares in the blurry video.