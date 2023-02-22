Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The scheduled UFC event on May 13 is beginning to shape up. The headlining clash between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker was announced a couple weeks ago, and now MMA Junkie reports a clash between Strawweight talents Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will join the Light Heavyweights.

Dern enters the contest ranked at No. 7 at 115 lbs. The jiu-jitsu ace has lost two of her last three bouts, but each of those defeats came in closely contested battles in main event slots. Her last fight came against Yan Xiaonan, a five-round battle that saw Dern nearly secure the victory in the final moments of a back-and-forth fight.

She’ll be looking to rebound against No. 12-ranked Hill, who rides a two-fight win streak over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez. The latter was a big statement for Hill, who simultaneously avoided a four-fight losing streak and shut down one of the division’s hotter prospects. Hill is a respected veteran who has faced many of the best Strawweights alive, typically forcing some really competitive fights.

Will Dern’s grappling reign supreme, or can Hill keep this one on the feet?

Look, I know there’s already an entire article about this and everyone has probably already seen the clip, but watch it again. Dustin Poirier publicly smacking some 40-year-old dweeb who went to the arts and crafts store to make a sign talking trash about his wife? Inject this footage into my veins.

Dustin Poirier SLAPS fan, and almost hops out of Jeep to fight him over “your wife is in my DMs” sign at parade.



Who was wrong here?



IMO the fan is a prick and shouldn’t antagonize a fighter like that expecting them not to…well…fight. pic.twitter.com/dU0CQvKU4y — FunkyScouser (@FunkyScouser) February 21, 2023

It’s uncommon to see drug test failures in Bellator given the lack of random testing, but they do happen!

Sidney Outlaw has tested positive for three banned substances in an out-of-competition drug test, ABC president Mike Mazzulli tells me. He has been suspended six months and is out of the grand prix. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 21, 2023

On a similar note, is Francis Ngannou really the man to put your hands on? Make smarter choices.

Some random guy on the street tryin to test the hitting power of Frances Ngannou pic.twitter.com/JKNk4Zs4Wr — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 21, 2023

To the surprise of no one:

❌ Fighter removed: William Knight — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) February 21, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff can relate to Jessica Andrade’s struggles.

My balls slipped out my shorts when I fought Arnold. I also deserve a rematch. Presenting them to the athletic commission next week. https://t.co/pLH8NJL6xA — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) February 21, 2023

A Bantamweight and Heavyweight getting in wrestling repetitions!

It's great to see Usman training with Cain



Learning from the best pic.twitter.com/zb70v6vXbC — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) February 21, 2023

Strawweight is more fun when Karolina Kowalkiewicz is performing well and winning fights.

It would really be great to see Tatiana Suarez return in good form this weekend. She was such a unique and dominant force in women’s MMA!

September 8, 2018



UFC 228



Suarez smashes former champion Carla Esparza

Via Round 3 TKO



Crazy the Esparza would go on to win the belt later on pic.twitter.com/QVDhmuDaCR — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) February 21, 2023

Showed the double left hook then stepped into a right hand:

Damir Tolenov noquea a Sherzod Ibodiloev en 30 segundos para retener el cinturon mosca! #Octagon41 pic.twitter.com/D9vW5p9HpR — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 19, 2023

A gorgeous counter.

2 years ago today, Óscar Valdez scored one of the most brutal left handed knockouts of all time over Miguel Berchelt to become the WBC Jr Lightweight champion, making himself a 2-division champion #boxing pic.twitter.com/jerAFASY6q — . (@BoxingJournaIs) February 21, 2023

