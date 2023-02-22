 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Mackenzie Dern returns against Angela Hill on May 13

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Dern v Yan Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The scheduled UFC event on May 13 is beginning to shape up. The headlining clash between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker was announced a couple weeks ago, and now MMA Junkie reports a clash between Strawweight talents Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will join the Light Heavyweights.

Dern enters the contest ranked at No. 7 at 115 lbs. The jiu-jitsu ace has lost two of her last three bouts, but each of those defeats came in closely contested battles in main event slots. Her last fight came against Yan Xiaonan, a five-round battle that saw Dern nearly secure the victory in the final moments of a back-and-forth fight.

She’ll be looking to rebound against No. 12-ranked Hill, who rides a two-fight win streak over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez. The latter was a big statement for Hill, who simultaneously avoided a four-fight losing streak and shut down one of the division’s hotter prospects. Hill is a respected veteran who has faced many of the best Strawweights alive, typically forcing some really competitive fights.

Will Dern’s grappling reign supreme, or can Hill keep this one on the feet?

Insomnia

Look, I know there’s already an entire article about this and everyone has probably already seen the clip, but watch it again. Dustin Poirier publicly smacking some 40-year-old dweeb who went to the arts and crafts store to make a sign talking trash about his wife? Inject this footage into my veins.

It’s uncommon to see drug test failures in Bellator given the lack of random testing, but they do happen!

On a similar note, is Francis Ngannou really the man to put your hands on? Make smarter choices.

To the surprise of no one:

Sodiq Yusuff can relate to Jessica Andrade’s struggles.

A Bantamweight and Heavyweight getting in wrestling repetitions!

Strawweight is more fun when Karolina Kowalkiewicz is performing well and winning fights.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It would really be great to see Tatiana Suarez return in good form this weekend. She was such a unique and dominant force in women’s MMA!

Showed the double left hook then stepped into a right hand:

A gorgeous counter.

Random Land

PIZZA!

Midnight Music: Rock, 1970

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

