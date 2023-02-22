Top Light Heavyweights with an allergy to going the distance collide this Sat. night (Feb. 25, 2023) when Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann headline UFC Vegas 70 inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, an ESPN+ exclusive fight card that also sees Andre Muniz battle Brendan Allen in a pivotal Middleweight contest. Shortly before that 185-pound clash of styles, fan favorite Tatiana Suarez makes her long-awaited return to MMA action opposite venerable flyweight bruiser Montana De La Rosa.

Nazim Sadykhov

I genuinely didn’t expect the speed difference to be that significant. Sadykhov largely gave as good as he got, but he was very fortunate to cause that cut in the end.

Jim Miller

Alexander Hernandez didn’t break. Simple as that. Man, my heart nearly jumped out my throat when Miller got his back at the end.

Jessica Andrade

I really thought she could keep it standing. Even though she was a step behind Blanchfield early on, she was having enough success stuffing takedowns and landing enough stray haymakers that I was certain her fortunes would improve as the fight went. Alas, Blanchfield only needed one takedown to finish the job.

Gabriella Fernandes (-125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+105)

Hard to pass up Fernandes at these odds. Her striking looks a step above Jasudavicius’, as the latter completely failed to neutralize a similar sort of kick-heavy approach in her recent loss to Natalia Silva. The biggest threat here is Jasudavicius’ wrestling, but she’s so easy to hit and Fernandes so effective on the feet that I’m willing to bank on the Brazilian regardless.

Victor Martinez (-115) vs. Jordan Leavitt (-105)

Might as well put a bit down on Leavitt. Martinez has historically not been difficult to take down and has a bad habit of giving up his back when trying to stand. He’s the better boxer by a huge margin, but Leavitt’s so well-equipped to capitalize on a standout weakness that he strikes me as a worthwhile investment.

Charles Johnson (-170) vs. Ode Osbourne (+145)

After watching him run roughshod over Jimmy Flick, I’m absolutely on the Johnson train here. Osbourne’s skills and physical gifts are undercut by poor decision making and, if his narrow escape from CJ Vergara was anything to go by, some questionable cardio. Johnson’s had his share of brain farts, but he’s more durable and has a far more reliable engine, so putting a bit on him wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

Nurullo Aliev (-180) vs. Rafael Alves (+155)

Best avoided. Alves is incredibly volatile and Aliev’s wrestling onslaught puts him in danger of “The Turn’s” guillotine.

Hailey Cowan (-130) vs. Ailin Perez (+110)

A small bet on Perez seems like the best move here. Both are clinch and top control specialists, but “Fiona” is the more natural striker and historically does more damage on the ground. Though Cowan is the physically stronger of the two, she’s shown technical shortcomings that Perez’s aggressive approach can exploit. Worth a shot.

Garrett Armfield (-145) vs. Jose Johnson (+125)

Armfield strikes me as a solid pick. Though Johnson will enjoy his customary height and reach advantages, his inability to keep Jack Cartwright at a distance suggests that Armfield will get in the pocket sooner or later and get his combinations flowing. So long as Armfield doesn’t give Johnson his neck on a bad level change, he should piece him up for a decision win.

Joe Solecki (-520) vs. Carl Deaton III (+410)

Even at these odds, I’m not opposed to sticking Solecki in a parlay. Deaton looked decidedly mediocre against the very limited Justin Jaynes in his biggest fight to date, showing none of the dangerous striking or high-level wrestling historically needed to shut Solecki down.

Nikita Krylov (-170) vs. Ryan Spann (+145)

Not getting anywhere near the one. Spann is one of the wildest boom-or-bust fighters in the sport and I’ve learned my lesson about betting on his fights.

Andre Muniz (-205) vs. Brendan Allen (+175)

I’d say a small bit on Muniz could work, just based on how successful he’s been with his wrestling and how much trouble Allen had keeping Jacob Malkoun off of him.

Tatiana Suarez (-750) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+550)

I’ve been trying to follow my self-imposed rule of not betting on fights where at least one of the participants is coming off a huge layoff, but I can’t pass this up. One of WMMA’s all-time greatest wrestlers against a grappling specialist who struggles to impose her will on higher-level opposition? Every day of the week.

Mike Malott (-215) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+185)

Lainesse seems like he’s stuck in his own head, so scared of gassing out that he’s lost the aggression that made him a threat in the first place. Even at his best, he’d struggle to deal with Malott’s combination of power and slick ground skills, much less while he’s in the midst of an identity crisis.

Augusto Sakai (-135) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (+115)

Skip it. Sakai’s coming off a string of knockout losses and Mayes still hasn’t quite managed to contort his impressive physical gifts into a cohesive game.

Trevor Peek (-190) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+160)

This is going to be a car crash, and from where I’m sitting, Peek’s got the better ride. He hits hard enough to put Gonzalez away on the feet like Jim Miller did and is a surprisingly decent wrestler to boot, so even if “Ghost Pepper” can weather Peek’s wild onslaught, there’s not much stopping Peek from just taking him down and pounding him out.

Best Bets for UFC Vegas 70:

Single bet-Ailin Perez: $40 to make $44

Parlay-Jordan Leavitt and Tatiana Suarez: $40 to make $48.40

Parlay-Gabriella Fernandes and Tatiana Suarez: $40 to make $40.16

Parlay-Charles Johnson and Mike Malott: $50 to make $66.50

Parlay-Garrett Armfield and Joe Solecki: $40 to make $40.40

Parlay-Trevor Peek and Andre Muniz: $30 to make $38.10

That main event is going to be stupid, entertaining, or both. You’ll want to be there for it; see you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $289

