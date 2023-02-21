Jon Jones feels ‘officially cleared’ of PED accusations ahead of UFC 285

It’s almost once again a Jon Jones fight week as the former two-time Light Heavyweight champion faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant Heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Like any Jones fight build-up, there will be mentions of his controversies, and more specifically, the performance-enhancing drug (PED) related kind. “Bones’” last issue with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) came in July 2017 after his rematch with Daniel Cormier. What was originally a second-round technical knockout win for Jones was quickly overturned to a no contest when the Light Heavyweight legend tested positive for turinabol.

Earlier today (Tues., Feb. 21, 2023), Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Chiropractic Physician, Beau Hightower, highlighted how Jones (26-1, 1 no contest) should have his career cleansed of all wrongdoing after a 2019 USADA rule change came into effect. Therefore, prompting a reaction from Jones.

“Jon Jones should get reparations for his USADA suspensions given ‘the science changed’ and now tests under 100 picograms per ML (milliliter) are not positive anymore,” Hightower tweeted. “None of his positive tests would be a positive under the current rules. His no contest against ‘DC’ should be restored to a win.”

“I feel officially cleared,” Jones tweeted. “There will be no asterick next to any of my performances. It’s good the rest of the world can see what I’ve known this whole time. My only advantage over my competition has been pure Hard work.”

The year before Jones’ highly anticipated rematch with Cormier, the pair were supposed to collide at UFC 200. Unfortunately for Cormier and the fans around the globe, Jones tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole, leading to his removal from the bout. Cormier instead went on to fight and defeat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision.

Jones, 35, last fought in Feb. 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision. Since 2020, Jones has been tested by USADA 46 times (25 in 2020, 13 in 2021, 4 in 2022, and 4 in 2023 thus far). Jones’ official lone defeat came via disqualification for utilization of downward “12-6” elbows against Matt Hamill in Dec. 2009.