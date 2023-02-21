Bellator MMA’s Lightweight World Grand Prix has yet to kick off, and already there has been a shakeup in the lineup. According to a recent press release from the promotion, Sidney Outlaw has been forced out of the tournament and will no longer be facing Mansour Barnaoui.

No fret, former 155-pound champion, Brent Primus, has agreed to step in to face “The Afro Samurai at the upcoming Bellator Paris event, which is scheduled on May 12, 2023 inside the Accor Arena in Paris France.

Primus is coming off a loss to Alexander Shabliy at Bellator 282 in June 2022, his second defeat in three outings. Primus — ranked No. 6 — is hoping to capitalize on his opportunity by taking out the competition on his way to a potential title shot and $1 million-dollar payday.

Take a look at the most updated bracket right here:

Bellator Paris is set to be headlined by a Middleweight bout as former division champion, Gegard Mousasi, battles Fabian Edwards in a No. 1 contenders matchup.

