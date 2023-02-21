‘Degenerate’ Paddy Pimblett fans still tormenting past opponent over UFC London loss

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt was planning to silence the scousers at the UFC London event last summer across the pond. Instead, “The Monkey King” succumbed to a second-round submission to 155-pound rising star Paddy Pimblett.

And “The Baddy” fans won’t let him forget it.

“London sucks,” Leavitt told Low Kick MMA. “I’m never leaving the country again. America is the greatest country in the damn world throughout all of history. But I’m kind of you know, I’m really annoyed that I lost. I’m still embarrassed, I still have Paddy fans that message crap to me. And I know if I block them, I just show them that they won, so I can’t block them. So they are never going to go away and I hate you. I hate you so much. But that’s part and parcel of this game and I’m annoyed by the loss. I learned a lot, but I’m never going to fight in front of a crowd as hostile as that. In conclusion, people that get that drunk before 9pm are degenerates. It was an entire arena of degenerates.”

From twerk to tea bag in less than two rounds.

Leavitt (10-2) has the opportunity to slug his way back into the win column at the expense of fellow “Contender Series” standout Victor Martinez as part of the upcoming UFC Vegas 70 event this Sat. night (Feb. 25, 20230 on ESPN+ from APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pimblett, still nursing an ankle injury, remains unbooked.