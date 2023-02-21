Unhinged Conor McGregor tweets, deletes death threats against top UFC heavyweight

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he battles fellow lightweight action fighter Michael Chandler at some point later this year, following the conclusion of their coaching duties atop Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tom Aspinall is not interested.

“Honestly, I’m not that interested in it,” Aspinall told Jamal Niaz. “I’ll still watch it but I’m kinda like over McGregor. For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that. Like, the heavyweight fight coming up [at UFC 285] that I’m super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day. There’s another 20 fights I’m more interested in than that one. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets canceled, I won’t be upset about it. There’s more fights I’m looking forward to.”

As with most McGregor critiques, narcissistic injury leads to narcissistic rage.

“Mush head rat keep your comments to yourself,” McGregor fired back on Twitter. “Bum prick. Say sayonara to that [Gym King] deal kid. Starve you and kill you I will you f—king disrespectful prick. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

Aspinall had the perfect response:

McGregor’s tweets (see one of the screen caps here) have since been deleted.

Aspinall (12-3) suffered a fight-ending knee injury against fellow 265-pound bruiser Curtis Blaydes in their UFC London headliner last year across the pond. Following successful surgery back in August, the 29 year-old heavyweight is expected to make his Octagon return later this year.