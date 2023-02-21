 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC bantamweight abruptly retires following submission loss in Vegas — ‘I’m done’

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Lansberg v Bueno Silva Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Lina Lansberg is calling it a career.

The UFC bantamweight, who turns 41 in just a few weeks, retired from MMA in the wake of her submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva as part of the UFC Vegas 69: “Andrade vs. Blanchfield” combat sports event last weekend on ESPN+ from the APEX facility in “Sin City.”

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” Lansberg wrote on social media. “This has been a hell of a ride and to start fighting is the best thing I’ve ever done. It has given me so, so much. But now it’s time to move on. I’m done.”

Lansberg (10-8) made her UFC debut opposite Cris Cyborg at UFC Fight Night 95 back in Sept. 2016, falling by way of second-round technical knockout. “The Elbow Queen” never quite found her footing inside the Octagon, finishing with a 4-7 record under the UFC banner.

