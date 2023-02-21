Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett facing six-month suspensions following UFC 284 clash in Perth

Combat Sport Commission of Western Australia recently handed down its list of medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place earlier this month (Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth.

Featherweight co-headliners Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett were among five fighters suspended for six months for damage sustained during the “Down Under” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, though the exact nature of their injuries was not revealed.

Here is the complete list of UFC 284 medial suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Suspended for 14 days:

Islam Makhachev

Jack Jenkins

Suspended for 30 days:

Alexander Volkanovski

Randy Brown

Alonzo Menifield

Josh Culibao

Francisco Prado

Don Shainis

Elise Reed

Shane Young

Elves Brener

Zubaira Tukhugov

Modestas Bukauskas

Suspended for 45 days:

Shannon Ross

Suspended for 60 days:

Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute

Suspended for 180 days:

Yair Rodriguez

Josh Emmett

Tyson Pedro

Jamie Mullarkey

Blake Bilder

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

