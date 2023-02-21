 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Islam Makhachev’s mother wants him to retire like Khabib: ‘Wrap it up!’

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the world by retiring. “The Eagle” was atop the MMA world, having already accrued multiple title defenses, a 29-0 record, and the top slot on the pound-for-pound rankings (much to Jon Jones’ chagrin). We’ve never seen an MMA champion retire at the absolute pinnacle before, as waiting far too long is definitely the usual option for MMA greats.

Nurmagomedov had a good reason, however. After his father’s untimely death, Nurmagomedov promised his mother that his planned title defense against Justin Gaethje would be his final fight. Despite many attempts from UFC to convince a return, Nurmagomedov has stood by his promise. He took up a coaching role to help raise other champions, but now Nurmagomedov has stepped down from that position as well.

One of the champions Nurmagomedov helped create was his longtime training partner Islam Makhachev, and it seems the current UFC Lightweight kingpin is experiencing similar pressure from his mother! Though no official promises have been made, Makhachev has now defended his title, a previous excuse he used to prolong his combat sports career.

“My mother doesn’t watch fights, not just my fights – fights in general,” Makhachev told UFC Russia (via MMA News). “She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other. When I came home there were a lot of people there. [My mother] said, ‘You’re a champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?’

“I told her Khabib defended his title and I need to do the same. It’s a hard topic for my mother. My father’s the opposite. He watches all the fights.”

Fortunately, Makhachev seems to have a lot of future goals that still remain. He’s talked previously about moving to Welterweight, and he’s been open to a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski as well. In addition, the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush is in discussion for a title shot.

Hopefully, in this regard, Makhachev is not Khabib 2.0.

