After years of lurking on the fringes, Light Heavyweight veterans Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann look to finally become contenders this Saturday (Feb. 25, 2023) when they battle it out inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, Andre Muniz battles Brendan Allen at Middleweight and Don’Tale Mayes collides with Augusto Sakai in a clash of heavy-hitting big men.

Three more UFC Vegas 70 “Prelims” undercard bouts remain to break down (check out the first batch here). You up for it?

125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2) followed her Contender Series victory over Julia Polastri by upsetting Kay Hansen in her UFC debut. Her next assignment pitted her against Natalia Silva, who outstruck the Niagara Top Team product to snap her three-fight winning streak.

She stands an inch taller than “Gabi” at 5’7.”

Gabriella Fernandes (8-1) defeated future hot prospect Iasmin Lucindo in her professional debut, only to fall to eventual Contender Series hopeful, Maria Silva, three months later. Her current seven-fight win streak includes three in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), where she captured the interim Flyweight title by choking out Karoline Martins.

She steps in for Cortney Casey on one month’s notice.

This is a test of whether Jasudavicius learned anything from that loss to Silva. Though not quite as quick or dynamic as her fellow Brazilian, Fernandes offers a similar blend of powerful kicks and combination punching that figures to give the lumbering Jasudavicius fits.

Jasudavicius’ best chance lies in her wrestling, as Fernandes hasn’t shown off much of a ground game and doesn’t move laterally the way Silva did. That said, “Gabi’s” kickboxing gives her enough of an edge on the feet to earn my vote.

Prediction: Fernandes via unanimous decision

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Four months after beating Luke Flores to earn a UFC contract, Jordan Leavitt (10-2) secured his first Octagon victory and a post-fight bonus by slamming Matt Wiman unconscious. He’s 2-2 since, most recently suffering a career-first submission loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Six of his seven professional stoppage wins have come via submission.

Victor Martinez (13-3) capped off a six-fight winning streak by knocking out Luis Luna in his Combate debut. Though he missed out on a Contender Series berth in 2020, he ultimately got his shot a year later, outlasting Jacob Rosales to win a unanimous decision and secure a contract.

“The Brick” gives up an inch of height and reach to “The Monkey King.”

This is one of those fun matchups where both men have the tools to exploit the others’ biggest weakness. Martinez is prone to surrendering takedowns and giving up his back, both of which Leavitt is happy to exploit, but he’s also got the boxing chops to punish Leavitt’s poor striking. It’s competitive not in the sense that they’ll be consistently deadlocked, but because each will dominate in his wheelhouse.

I’m leaning toward Leavitt. He’s not the best wrestler out there, but he can be admirably persistent when he wants to be, and Martinez only needs to slip up once for Leavitt to find his neck.

Prediction: Leavitt via first round submission

125 lbs.: Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

A decision over C.J. Vergara and 61-second knockout of Zarrukh Adashev earned Ode Osbourne (11-5) his first multi-fight win streak since 2019. The momentum wasn’t to last, as an ill-advised flying knee attempt allowed Tyson Nam to put “The Jamaican Sensation” to sleep for the first time in his professional career.

His nine finishes are split 4/5 between knockouts and submissions.

Charles Johnson’s (13-3) one-sided decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev and controversial victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov left him struggling to establish himself as a contender. Stepping up on short notice to fight Jimmy Flick wound up being just the ticket, as he stopped the returning “Brick” late in the first round.

He replaces Denys Bondar on less than two weeks’ notice for his second fight in under two months.

If both of these men fight to the best of their abilities, we’re in for a high-octane war. Thing is, both are prone to some highly questionable decision-making, from Osbourne handing Nam that overhand right on a silver platter to Johnson sleepwalking through the first two rounds against Zhumagulov. It seems inevitable that one guy’s wheels will fall off at some point.

For my money, Johnson’s got more wiggle room. He’s never been stopped and gets stronger as the fight goes along, while Osbourne completely ran out of steam against Vergara. So long as Johnson keeps the pedal somewhat near the metal, he should steadily overwhelm Osbourne to a late stoppage.

Prediction: Johnson via third round technical knockout

UFC Vegas 70’s main event should be an entertaining mess while it lasts, and there are a handful of other matches you don’t want to miss. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Current Prediction Record for 2023: 26-9

