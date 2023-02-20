BKFC won’t sign Sean Strickland after ‘Tarzan’ crashes and burns at UFC — ‘We got better taste than that’

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), like many combat sports organizations, continues to provide a cushion for fighters who fall out of UFC or simply choose not to re-sign with the Endeavor-owned MMA promotion.

Former UFC welterweight bruiser Diego Sanchez stands as a recent example. “The Nightmare” was booked for the BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” card last weekend in Albuquerque, where he was summarily destroyed by former boxing champion Austin Trout.

Following the event, BKFC was heavily criticized for putting Sanchez in a lopsided contest against a more experienced foe. One of the dissenting voices was UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, who lambasted the bareknuckle “clown show” for its matchmaking.

That led to an incendiary exchange on Twitter.

Strickland, 31, is currently ranked at No. 7 in the 185-pound division and coming off a short-notice victory over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. Don’t expect “Tarzan” to be going anywhere for the foreseeable future. That said, the outspoken Strickland (26-5) always seems like he’s one dumb comment away from getting his pink slip, based on some of his previous opinions about ... well, pretty much everything.

For better or worse.