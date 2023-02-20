Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida booked for UFC ‘Fight Night’ event on May 13

UFC is bringing some heavy leather to its upcoming “Fight Night” event on May 13, recently booking the 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, according to MMA Fighting, though a city and venue for the ESPN+ fight card have yet to be revealed.

Rozenstruik (13-4) recently snapped a two-fight losing streak by sleeping Chris Daukaus at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last December. “Bigi Boy,” who turns 35 in just a few weeks, has struggled to stay consistent in recent years, putting together a 4-4 record across his last eight fights.

Almeida, 31, improved to 18-2 by squashing heavyweight bruiser Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 last month in Rio. Flattening “Abrek” marked the fourth straight win — and fourth straight finish — for the power-punching Brazilian since graduating Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2021.

The UFC “Fight Night” card on May 13 is expected to be headlined by the light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith. No other bouts have been announced for the ESPN+ event; however, you can expect that to change over the next few weeks, if not sooner.