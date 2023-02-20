Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight card, start time revealed for Feb. 26 boxing PPV in Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main card is set. Badou Jack takes on Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight world title. Almaayouf, Cason and Samreen put their undefeated records on the line. #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/HS7iWTgdrb

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul will (finally) collide with reality show star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the ESPN+ and FITE+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. WBC cruiserweight kingpin Ilunga Makabu will handle co-headlining duties when he collides with former WBC and WBA champion Badou Jack. The main card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and costs $49.99 to stream (watch it here).

Complete “Paul vs. Fury” Main Card:

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul (6-0) vs. Tommy Fury (8-0)

Cruiserweight: WBC Champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2) vs. Badou Jack (27-3-3)

Welterweight: Ziyad Almaayouf (12-5) vs. Ronald Martinez (10-0)

Cruiserweight: Muhsin Cason (10-0) vs. Taryel Jafarov (12-5)

Super lightweight: Bader Samreen (7-0) vs. Viorel Simion (22-9)

“Me and Tommy will be around three rounds max,” Paul said (via Mirror). “He’s just not going to be prepared for the moment or what I’m bringing to the table. I’m trying to knock him out with a hook actually, I want him to be the first person I knock out with my left hand so we’ve been working on that. I think the first round will be chill and then I’ll start to figure him out after 30-45 seconds.”

“Then the second round I’ll turn it up and it shouldn’t take much more than that,” Paul continued. “Tommy should get a good wealth manager, I can recommend you a few, take the money and ride off into the sunset but this is going to set your life in the direction that you should have been on before and you’re going to hate this (expletive) sport after February 26.”

Paul and Fury have been linked multiple times in the past but “TNT” would “fumble the bag” and contribute to a pair of late cancellations. “The Problem Child” is 6-0 with four knockouts and recently turned away former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Fury improved to 8-0 with four knockouts by defeating Daniel Bocianski last April.

Paul is currently a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.