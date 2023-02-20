Denied! Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman don’t get their own poster for UFC 286 trilogy

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gave heavyweight rivals Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane their own poster for the upcoming UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event this March in Las Vegas (see it here), though you could argue flyweight foes Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso deserved some artistic real estate for their five round, 125-pound title fight, which serves as the UFC 285 co-main event.

UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3,” featuring the rubber match between newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman, will split the poster with lightweight co-headliners Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, who throw down in a three-round, non-title fight. Perhaps UFC doesn’t have confidence that Edwards and Usman can carry their own PPV card from a sales perspective.

Check out the full version below:

UFC 286 will be held on Sat., March 18, 2023 at The O2 in London, England.

Edwards (20-3) starched Usman (20-2) in the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight back in August, snapping “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” incredible 19-fight winning streak and avenging his loss at the UFC on FOX 17 card way back in late 2015. Gaethje (23-4) is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira and will look to spoil the lightweight ascension of Fiziev (12-1), who is the winner of six straight with three knockouts.

