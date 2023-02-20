While the relationship between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski has soured following their epic UFC 284 battle, they were all smiles backstage in Perth, Australia.

Makhachev won the battle of pound-for-pound greats via unanimous decision, earning the victory via 48–47, 48–47, and 49–46 scores (watch the highlights here). In a new video released via Volkanovski’s YouTube channel, Alexander “The Great” suggested a rematch in Abu Dhabi, which Makhachev agreed to.

“Should we do it again?” Volkanovski asks as the two embrace and pose for photographs.

“Of course,” Makhachev replies.

“Maybe Abu Dhabi, yes?” Volkanovski says. “You deserve one in Abu Dhabi. My turn to get booed.”

“Yes, why not? Abu Dhabi,” Makhachev reiterates in another exchange.

“This time Abu Dhabi. Yes, that’s fair,” Volkanovski says. “That’s fair.”

What a wholesome interaction pic.twitter.com/hi92JxAH7A — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 19, 2023

Makhachev may not be quite as willing to fight Volkanovski again after all the fallout from their first fight. Not only has there been a certain amount of controversy regarding who really won the fight, but Volkanovski’s teammates have come out and accused Makhachev of cheating.

In a series of tweets, Dan Hooker claimed Makhachev used an I.V. to rehydrate following a tough weight cut at UFC 284. While the UFC quickly sprung into action to clarify that I.V. usage isn’t technically banned under USADA rules, the Western Australia Combat Sports Commission rules clearly prohibits the practice.

While it’s still unclear whether Makhachev actually used an I.V., he did react angrily to the claims.

“You must be held accountable for such accusations,” he wrote on Twitter.

Whether this makes an immediate rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski more or less likely remains to be seen. It might be necessary, though, if Makhachev wants to claim the No. 1 spot on the pound-for-pound list from Volk. Even after beating the Australian on his home turf, the UFC’s official rankings kept “The Great” in the top spot.