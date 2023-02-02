FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles.

YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

During a backstage interview with SportsJOE, which took place at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde fight last weekend in London, Tommy’s older brother Tyson crashed the conversation and uncorked a ghost punch that had Paul playing high-speed Pat-a-Cake.

Here’s the full encounter:

"I really thought he was going to f***ing punch me!"



It's not every day @Tyson_Fury crashes your interview... @jakepaul got out of it in one piece, though pic.twitter.com/DJKU6m9eIk — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) January 29, 2023

Good thing he wasn’t holding a beer.

“The two guys are putting it on,” Fury said. “They’re both undefeated and whoever loses is pretty much f***ed. They’ve had a lot to say. It’s like me – if you speak a lot of s***, you’ve got to back it up. That’s it. I’ve been doing this for years, 30-odd times in a row. Now it’s time for the big boys to do it, let’s get it on. I’m excited.”

Sounds like there are no hard feelings from Tyson (despite these comments).

Win or lose, Paul is expected to make his PFL debut later this year. That makes his Fury bout fairly risky because his drawing power could be dependent on his ability to keep winning fights. It could be challenging to launch a PFL “Super Fight” coming off a loss.

We’ll find out in just a few weeks.