Live updates from Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs Fedor 2’ media day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles — The Bellator 290 media day is under way with several fighters taking part in the event on hand to field questions from the media ahead of their respective fights inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles Calif.

Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title fight between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen will put his Middleweight title on the line against Anatoly Tokov.

MMA Mania is on site reporting on all the action going on in the lead up to the event, so follow along for news and notes from all the fighters.

Jaylon Bates:

“I’m ready to fight thinking about Jornel keep me up at night and. I like fighters that keep me up at night.”

“I love being the underdog. Put me as the underdog and I will come out on top.”

Ali Isaev:

“I don’t think I got in late. I am happy I got in when I get in despite being almost 40. It’s all about being how flexible you are. It was God’s reason why I am here.”

“Back then I wasn’t thinking about Fedor because I was a wrestler. But I know he was always big shot.”

“It is pleasant to be on the card with Fedor as he wraps up his career.”

“I don’t like to predict. It’s Heavyweight and anything can go with Fedor vs Bader.”

Grant Neal:

“I am happy to be back. Gained a lot of knowledge and I am excited to show it.”

“I can not focus on him, I focus on me.”

“I will get this win, marry my fiancé and then get another fight in.”

“Wherever the fight takes me. If wrestling works we will use that, if striking works we will use that.”

“Everybody in the Top 10 is an honor to step in the cage with. That being said, there is only one thing on my mind and that is beating everybody in front of me.”

“We’re not here to be jiu-jitsu fighters, we are here to beat the shit out of people.”

“It doesn’t matter if I’m playing ping pong, I just don’t like to lose. Everybody likes to win. Not everybody hates to lose, some are okay with it. It is unacceptable to me.”

“The presence of Fedor is awesome. It’s an amazing feeling to be fighting on same card. It helps me get in the mindset and shows me I am supposed to be here and I love it. I was getting coffee with him and I look at him and say, ‘Man, I have been watching you since I am 10 years old.”

Neiman Gracie:

“I am here to turn the tables and get back in line with things not going as planned lately. I m trying to overcome bad situations to be a better fighter.”

“The specialist in my opinion are hard to deal with. I am a specialist and I believe I can take the fight to the ground and I am one of the best in the world.”

“I plan to fight four times this year. I asked to be very active so maybe fight three months from now.”

“I used to dress s Royce Gracie for Halloween. If Spider-Man was there I knew Reno could beat him up because I had the real heroes next to me.”

“It is much easier to knock someone out than to take them down, pass guard, take their back and choke them out.”

“It’s not just about winning. I never did a boring fight. So I care about winning well, do a statement.”

Brennan Ward: