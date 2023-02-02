Pettis dynasty extends to Combate Global with multi-fight contract for 19 year-old Angelo Pettis

Angelo Pettis is headed to Combate Global.

The bantamweight phenom, cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and current Bellator bantamweight titleholder Sergio Pettis, recently inked an exclusive, multi-fight contract with Combate Global.

Pettis is expected to make his “La Jaula” debut in the first half of 2023.

“Signing with Combate is my opportunity to jump straight into a big league,” said Pettis. “I didn’t want to be limited to competing in the Midwest. I want to showcase my talent immediately on a global stage, and I’m ready to prove myself against anyone Combate puts in front of me.”

Pettis currently trains under Duke Roufus and Scott Cushman at Roufusport MMA.

The 1-0 Pettis, who was also 3-0 on the amateur circuit, made his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut late last year, scoring a first-round technical knockout victory over Thomas Vievering as part of the B2 Fighting Series 177 card in Dubuque, Iowa.

As for continuing the Pettis legacy?

“It gives me even more motivation to go out there and finish fights not only the Pettis way, but also my way.”