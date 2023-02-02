Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”

What color tape corresponds with that wordy designation, I wonder?

Bloody Elbow’s Anton Tabuena asked Jake Paul for his thoughts on the deal, as well as whether or not fighters will see any percentage of that new revenue. Paul responded, “Hey Anton … I’m always happy for my brother’s successes, and while I have zero involvement in his drink, I hope UFC will share the revenue it receives with fighters.”

UFC has yet to release any kind of financial information regarding the deal, but I would keep expectations low. Historically, UFC’s sponsorship deals do not end up trickling down in a significant manner, even after individual fighter sponsorship was neutered. Meanwhile, Paul remains set to box Tommy Fury on Feb. 25, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. If Fury backs out yet again, he’ll find himself staring down “Platinum” Mike Perry, who’s the official back up designated for just that scenario.

Insomnia

Fedor Emelianenko’s final walk to the cage will be a star-studded event, as it should be!

.@ScottCoker reveals an extensive list of MMA legends that will be in attendance at #Bellator290 for Fedor Emelianenko's retirement fight #TheMMAHour



▶️ https://t.co/sZj0sunGyq pic.twitter.com/vqzPXVW5TT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 1, 2023

Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci is a dangerous combo!

Journey Newsom has an odd fighting style, but I trust Brian Kelleher to make this a fun scrap nevertheless.

I feel like I’ve been hurt before by Derrick Lewis supposedly training harder/eating right/fixing his back. It would be great to see a renewed “Black Beast” though!

Derrick Lewis looking ready for a light heavyweight run ahead of his fight this weekend. #UFCVegas68 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/I4ypkQLtGB — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 1, 2023

Whether or not he’s able to defeat Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski is a really special athlete.

Arman Tsarukyan calls out Michael Chandler for sitting on his ranking, but nothing will be done.

Kick him out of the rankings then https://t.co/3CSaQL7RN9 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) February 1, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Derrick Lewis has some of the heaviest ground striking OF ALL TIME!

July 6, 2014



KOs Guto Inocente in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/G1ThUxKXN7 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 31, 2023

I’ll argue that wrestling the referee is a better reaction than covering up in a ball. At least he still knew he was fighting!

Believe it or not, this is UFC Welterweight Bryan Battle getting kicked way back in his amateur days. Nobody would’ve known if he hadn’t mentioned it in the comments!

Random Land

Old school alpinism!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.