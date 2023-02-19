Tanner Boser to make light heavyweight debut against Ion Cutelaba in April

Tanner Boser is moving down from heavyweight to light heavyweight for his next fight.

“The Bulldozer” amassed a 4-4 record in the UFC as a heavyweight, but a split-decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento in September 2022 may have finally pushed him to shed a few pounds and squeeze into the 205 pound division. Boser weighed in at 229 pounds, just a smidge lighter than the 261-pound Nascimento.

Shortly after the defeat, Boser — who has previously sparred with fans online regarding his determination to stay at heavyweight — took to Twitter to ask if he should cut down to light heavyweight. “Yes you idiot” won the poll with 72.8% of the votes.

Should I drop to Light Heavyweight for my next fight? — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) November 22, 2022

As some say: Vox populi, vox dei. So now Boser will be fighting Ion Cutelaba at 205 pounds on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen in Kansas City on April 15th. The fight was first announced via MMA Fighting.

Ion Cutelaba has been having his own struggles since arriving in the UFC as a 10-1 prospect. He’s now 5-8 with the promotion and on a three fight losing skid. Both men are probably fighting for their jobs here, which could either result in a wild brawl or calculated affair. Hopefully we’ll get the former.

UFC Kansas City is headlined by a featherweight contender bout between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Also on the card: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo, Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez, and Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber.