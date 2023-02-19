UFC Vegas 69 results: Matches to make for ‘Andrade vs Blanchfield’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 69 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s Flyweight fight that resulted in Erin Blanchfield submitting Jessica Andrade in the very first round. In further action, Marcin Prachnio defeated William Knight via unanimous decision in one of the most bizarre fights in recent memory.

Winner: Erin Blanchfield

Who She Should Face Next: Shevchenko vs Grasso winner

Yes, Blanchfield is currently ranked No. 10, but she should make a huge leap into the Top 5 after she ran over Jessica Andrade, the No. 2 ranked fighter in the division. Blanchfield was supposed to face No. 1 ranked 125-pound fighter, Talia Santos, but there is no need to re-book that fight. Santos is coming off a loss to Shevchenko, so just let Blanchfield get the winner of “Bullet” vs Grasso, who are set to co-headline UFC 285 next month.

Who He Should Face Next: Carlos Ulberg

Pauga picked up his first win inside the Octagon after defeating Jordan Wright via unanimous decision.Pauga is only seven fights into his pro MMA career, as he made his debut in 2020. A fight against Ulberg sounds like a good challenge for Pauga. Ulberg is coming off a first-round knockout win over Nicolae Negumereanu and is on a three-fight win streak. Ulberg is only eight fights deep into his pro MMA career, while Pauga is right behind him with seven, so it’s an even matchup, experience wise.

Who He Should Face Next: Tanner Boser

This might seem like an odd matchup given the experience discrepancy inside the Octagon, but Pogues is on a three-fight win streak, which includes an impressive UFC debut victory over Josh Parisian. Boser, meanwhile, does have eight fights under the UFC banner, but is just 1-3 in his last four fights, including losing his most-recent bout against Rodrigo Nascimento in Sept. 2022.

Marcin Prachnio:

Who He Should Face Next: Devin Clark

Prachnio earned himself a record-setting win after kicking his way to the winner’s circle against William Knight, who didn’t look like he wanted to be in the cage last night. Fortunately for Prachnio, a fight against Clark will pair him up against a man who is trying to build some steam and will fight like heck ti pick up his first back-to-back wins in nearly three years. Clark is coming off a win over Jung Da-un earlier this month.

Who He Should Face Next: Michael Johnson

Hernandez snapped his two-fight losing streak after scoring a big win over Jim Miller in his return to the Lightweight division. I really hope Hernandez stays at 155 pounds because there are much better fights for him there. Up next for him I would like to see UFC pair him up against Johnson, who is coming off a win over Marc Diakiese in Dec. 2022. Johnson has also been inconsistent with the wins over the last few years, this fight makes sense for both men.

